Student season tickets for the Florida 2022 football season are sold out

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University Athletic Association announced Thursday that 2022 football student season tickets are sold out.

With football season starting on September 3rd, seats on the east sideline will be at capacity.

A limited number of single-game student tickets will be available for certain home games beginning Monday.

TRENDING: Comcast cable hosts family day in Waldo Community Center

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Trenton Man was arrested and charged with 13 counts of child porn
Trenton Man was arrested and charged with 13 counts of child porn
Student season tickets for the Florida 2022 football season are sold out
Student season tickets for the Florida 2022 football season are sold out
Trenton Man was arrested and charged with 13 counts of child porn
Trenton Man was arrested and charged with 13 counts of child porn
Marion County first responders responded to a vehicle fire on I-75
Marion County first responders responded to a vehicle fire on I-75