Student season tickets for the Florida 2022 football season are sold out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University Athletic Association announced Thursday that 2022 football student season tickets are sold out.

With football season starting on September 3rd, seats on the east sideline will be at capacity.

A limited number of single-game student tickets will be available for certain home games beginning Monday.

