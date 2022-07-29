‘There’s nothing worse than having a missing child’: Mother advocates for self-defense programs after her daughter’s disappearance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hilary Sessions, an instructor for R.A.D Kids, is advocating for missing children and the expansion of self-defense programs.

Her daughter, Tiffany Sessions, disappeared in Gainesville in 1989.

Tiffany was a student at the University of Florida when she went missing and the cold case is still open.

Hilary says she feels called to teach women the importance of defending themselves.

“It’s my job to get it out to other families so other families don’t have to deal with what I’ve been dealing with for over thirty years,” said Sessions.

The R.A.D Kids class was held at Newberry elementary and participants were taught by Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies who offer tactics and techniques.

“Doing the physical training with the children, actually trains their muscles and gets their brain engaged,” said Sessions.

Sessions was able to initiate changes in state and national laws. She also aims to incorporate the program into several public school systems.

“Hilary affected change. One of those changes was the state law,” said instructor, Cary Gallop.

R.A.D Kids gives hands-on training that helped one of the students escape from an attacker.

“It gives you all the tools that you need,” said student instructor Navya Tripathi. “It teaches you first and foremost, you have no reason to panic because you are enough.”

Hilary Sessions said she still holds onto hope she will get answers about her daughter’s disappearance.

Sessions will keep advocating to help find other missing children.

