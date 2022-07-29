Trenton Man was arrested and charged with 13 counts of child porn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton is behind bars on 13 counts of child porn.

Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Ryan Andrews, 32.

Law enforcement got a tip that Andrews was sharing child porn online.

Some of the material involved children as young as two years old.

