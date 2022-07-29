UF hoops teams to face Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational

Florida guard Kowacie Reeves (14) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida guard Kowacie Reeves (14) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida will be welcoming Oklahoma to SEC basketball a little bit early this coming season. The Gators and Sooners men’s and women’s teams will both face off at the 2022 Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Florida men will take on OU, a future member of the SEC, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m., while the women will meet up the following night, at 9:30 p.m. The Invitational features the first four schools that committed to the Jordan Brand. North Carolina and Michigan will also compete. All games will be played at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, a franchise owned owned by Michael Jordan.

Florida’s men own a 2-1 series advantage over Oklahoma, while UF’s women won the only other prior matchup against the Sooners, back in 2017.

2022 Jumpman Invitational: Dec. 20

7:00 PM ET - North Carolina vs. Michigan (women)

9:30 PM ET - Oklahoma vs. Florida (men)

2022 Jumpman Invitational: Dec. 21

7:00 PM ET - North Carolina vs. Michigan (men)

9:30 PM ET - Oklahoma vs. Florida (women)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Raiders at work under new head coach
Countdown To Kickoff: Santa Fe Raiders
Florida's Savannah Schoenherr celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA...
UF gymnast Savannah Schoenherr announces return for 2023 season
Gainesville H.S., Monday
Countdown To Kickoff: GHS Hurricanes
Royal Oaks GC, Ocala
Tee Time Week Seven: Hole of the Week (No. 10 Royal Oaks)