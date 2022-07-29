UF hoops teams to face Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida will be welcoming Oklahoma to SEC basketball a little bit early this coming season. The Gators and Sooners men’s and women’s teams will both face off at the 2022 Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Florida men will take on OU, a future member of the SEC, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m., while the women will meet up the following night, at 9:30 p.m. The Invitational features the first four schools that committed to the Jordan Brand. North Carolina and Michigan will also compete. All games will be played at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, a franchise owned owned by Michael Jordan.

Florida’s men own a 2-1 series advantage over Oklahoma, while UF’s women won the only other prior matchup against the Sooners, back in 2017.

2022 Jumpman Invitational: Dec. 20

7:00 PM ET - North Carolina vs. Michigan (women)

9:30 PM ET - Oklahoma vs. Florida (men)

2022 Jumpman Invitational: Dec. 21

7:00 PM ET - North Carolina vs. Michigan (men)

9:30 PM ET - Oklahoma vs. Florida (women)

