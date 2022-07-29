“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night Out’ event

High Springs Chief Antoine Sheppard
High Springs Chief Antoine Sheppard(WCJB)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard said to expect free food, free fun, and maybe a free show courtesy of the police department.

National Night Out is a nationwide community engagement initiative meant to engage residents with the officers who are served with protecting them. Although, Chief Sheppard said the annual event benefits the officers within his department as well.

RELATED STORY: High Springs Police focus on bridging the gap between residents and officers on “National Night Out”

“Well it gives us the opportunity to let people know that we’re just as human astray are and we’re the community and in fact, last year, a lot of our officers, including myself got to get in the dunk tank,” said Sheppard. “So the public got the opportunity to make sure they get that chance of dunking us in the tank.”

High Springs Police host their National Night Out, on Tuesday evening at the High Springs Civic center.

“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night Out’ event

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
Gilchrist County Commission District 4 Race
Gilchrist County District 4 race features three republican candidates
Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night...
“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night Out’ event
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office ballot box
State Attorney’s Office investigates 9 sex offenders in Alachua County accused of illegally voting