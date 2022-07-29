HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard said to expect free food, free fun, and maybe a free show courtesy of the police department.

National Night Out is a nationwide community engagement initiative meant to engage residents with the officers who are served with protecting them. Although, Chief Sheppard said the annual event benefits the officers within his department as well.

“Well it gives us the opportunity to let people know that we’re just as human astray are and we’re the community and in fact, last year, a lot of our officers, including myself got to get in the dunk tank,” said Sheppard. “So the public got the opportunity to make sure they get that chance of dunking us in the tank.”

High Springs Police host their National Night Out, on Tuesday evening at the High Springs Civic center.

“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night Out’ event

