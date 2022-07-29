Will Smith addresses Oscars slap again, apologizing to Chris Rock

Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.(Blaine Ohigashi / A.M.P.A.S.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Will Smith, who rushed the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March, has more to say on the subject.

In a new social media video post, he apologized to Chris Rock.

The Instagram video starts with the text: “It’s been a minute... Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

Smith expressed “deep remorse” over his attack of Rock, which happened after Rock, the Oscars host, made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over her hair loss.

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith said.

He also apologized to Chris Rock’s mother.

Smith won an Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard.” He has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as part of the fallout from the scandalous slap.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Police asking for help identifying man who can’t remember who he is
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out trailer fire on U.S. 301
Semi trailer catches fire on U.S. 301 in Orange Heights
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy