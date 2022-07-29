Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston police officers and residents held a ceremony honoring Corporal David Wayne Moss, an officer shot in the line of duty 34 years ago.

Corporal Moss was honored with a moment of silence at the Williston Police Department.

Moss was investigating a vehicle near the corner of Southwest 6th Street and First Avenue when an attacker fired shots.

When other officers arrived, they found the bodies of both corporal moss and his killer.

