Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston police officers and residents held a ceremony honoring Corporal David Wayne Moss, an officer shot in the line of duty 34 years ago.

Corporal Moss was honored with a moment of silence at the Williston Police Department.

Moss was investigating a vehicle near the corner of Southwest 6th Street and First Avenue when an attacker fired shots.  

When other officers arrived, they found the bodies of both corporal moss and his killer. 

