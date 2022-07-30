Back-to-school giveaways coming to North Central Florida this weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back-to-school events are happening all across North Central Florida.
In Gainesville, the Stop the Violence, Back to School rally is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Fe College Gym. The first 5,000 students get a free backpack with school supplies.
In Ocala, the Back-to-School Bash is a drive-thru event where kids can get a free backpack with supplies. It’s 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Friends Recycling Center.
Backpacks with supplies are also being given away at seven other locations around Marion County as part of other events.
The main location will be at the Advent Health Ocala Auxiliary Center. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Satellite locations are open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include:
- Belleview High School
- Dunnellon Middle School
- Fort McCoy School
- Lake Weir High School
- Liberty Middle School
- North Marion High School
In Lake City, The Cross Church is hosting a back-to-school bash Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while City Church is hosting an event from 9 a.m. until noon.
Crooked Cactus Boutique and Rustic Roots Boutique in Williston are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parents in Chiefland can take their kids to First United Methodist for a back-to-school bash from 9 a.m. to noon.
