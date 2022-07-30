Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school.

The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium.

P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors.

The first five thousand kids received free backpacks filled with supplies.

Alachua County government, school, and law enforcement leaders spoke to the packed house.

P.A.V.E. founder Karl Anderson spoke to TV20 at the event.

He says, “You can’t arrest these kids into a better life and arrest them into us having a better community. But, we have to have prevention and intervention.”

TV20 is a sponsor of this event.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.