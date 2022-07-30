Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School.

“It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio. People would just listen who couldn’t get to the game that’s the station they would tune to because they knew they would get results from Scott. Like I said Scott does an outstanding job,” said friend Jimmy Sparks.

Berns caught COVID and shortly after he was diagnosed with early onsets of Alzheimer’s and dementia. So Columbia County residents held a fundraiser for him and everything he’s done for their community at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

“It’s beyond anything I could have imagined or even hoped for. It feels good to reconnect with some people that I haven’t seen in a little while and people have been so generous,” said Berns.

Jeremy Barwick now a sergeant in the U.S. Army reached out to Berns for help about 13 years ago to put his food drive on the radio.

That message helped him collect 65,000 pounds of food and Barwick said he drove up from Tampa to surprise Berns.

“This man has been an outstanding member of the community he’s been here for 35 years and anytime anyone’s needed help he was there. I didn’t know what to do with my project I just know I wanted a big food drive to take care of the community and he was one the first ones to say I got you, anything you need we’re coming.”

Items including cakes, gift cards, and a three-day, two-night trip to St. Augustine were raffled off to help raise funds for Scott Berns.

