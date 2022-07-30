Dixie County fugitive captured in Ohio for child molestation charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MASON, Ohio (WCJB) - A fugitive wanted in Dixie County on child molestation charges was arrested in Ohio.

67-year-old Michael Barnette was taken into custody at a construction site in the city of Mason.

This is the result of a months-long fugitive investigation by Dixie County sheriff’s deputies.

He was then apprehended by a team of the United States Marshal Service and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Barnette is also on felony probation for armed manslaughter and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

