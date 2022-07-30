Dixie County fugitive captured in Ohio for child molestation charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MASON, Ohio (WCJB) - A fugitive wanted in Dixie County on child molestation charges was arrested in Ohio.

67-year-old Michael Barnette was taken into custody at a construction site in the city of Mason.

This is the result of a months-long fugitive investigation by Dixie County sheriff’s deputies.

He was then apprehended by a team of the United States Marshal Service and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Barnette is also on felony probation for armed manslaughter and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

TRENDING STORY: State Attorney’s Office investigates 9 sex offenders in Alachua County accused of illegally voting

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Neighbors are petitioning against the proposed Jockey Club development.
Neighbors head to courts to stop the proposed Ocala Jockey Club development
Dixie County fugitive captured in Ohio for child molestation charges
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
More than 90 cadets will be competing in firefighter drills.
More than 90 cadets will compete at the first ever Summer Gator Fire Games