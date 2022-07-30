Dixie County fugitive captured in Ohio for child molestation charges
MASON, Ohio (WCJB) - A fugitive wanted in Dixie County on child molestation charges was arrested in Ohio.
67-year-old Michael Barnette was taken into custody at a construction site in the city of Mason.
This is the result of a months-long fugitive investigation by Dixie County sheriff’s deputies.
He was then apprehended by a team of the United States Marshal Service and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.
Barnette is also on felony probation for armed manslaughter and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
