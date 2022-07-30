Lake City American Legion helps local Toys for Tots with Christmas in July

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Legion Riders Post 57 held a Christmas in July to raise money and toys for the Lake City Toys for Tots.

They came up with the idea after the local toys for tots facility flooded a few months ago. They decided to help out and organized a day filled with fun and games.

“To see the eyes light up the smiles on their faces there’s really no feeling about it. Another thing you asked about why we do it is a lot of people know the American Legion is here but the perception is it’s a bunch of old guys sitting around a bar. We want people to see who we are out in our community we’re taking care of our veterans, we’re taking care of our kids and we’re active within the community,” said the director of the American Legion Riders Bill Huggins.

They also sold more than 100 meals to car dealerships in the area and had a Chinese auction to raise even more funds.

