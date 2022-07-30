Lake City American Legion helps local Toys for Tots with Christmas in July

Lake City American Legion helps toy for tots after their storage room got flooded.
Lake City American Legion helps toy for tots after their storage room got flooded.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Legion Riders Post 57 held a Christmas in July to raise money and toys for the Lake City Toys for Tots.

They came up with the idea after the local toys for tots facility flooded a few months ago. They decided to help out and organized a day filled with fun and games.

“To see the eyes light up the smiles on their faces there’s really no feeling about it. Another thing you asked about why we do it is a lot of people know the American Legion is here but the perception is it’s a bunch of old guys sitting around a bar. We want people to see who we are out in our community we’re taking care of our veterans, we’re taking care of our kids and we’re active within the community,” said the director of the American Legion Riders Bill Huggins.

They also sold more than 100 meals to car dealerships in the area and had a Chinese auction to raise even more funds.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

The aircraft landed in a field and caught fire.
Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash
Neighbors head to the courts to stop the proposed Ocala Jockey Club development
Neighbors head to the courts to stop the proposed Ocala Jockey Club development
More than 90 cadets will compete at the first ever Summer Gator Fire Games
More than 90 cadets will compete at the first ever Summer Gator Fire Games
Multiple locations in the area will be giving away school supplies
Back-to-school giveaways coming to North Central Florida this weekend