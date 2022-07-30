More than 90 cadets will compete at the first ever Summer Gator Fire Games

More than 90 cadets will be competing in firefighter drills.
More than 90 cadets will be competing in firefighter drills.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Summer Gator Fire Games is the first of its kind with more than 90 cadets attending from counties throughout the state hosted by Alachua County Fire Rescue. Fire Chief Harold Theus talked about what the event is all about.

“That’s some of the things that they do plus putting on bunker gear, pulling hose lines charged hose lines. All that stuff is intended to simulate in the real career of being a firefighter.”

They’ll be competing on Saturday in activities that involve teamwork and communication. Each drill will demonstrate what it’s like to be a firefighter.

“Climbing a 50-foot latter with all your gear on and also doing a ceiling breach and pull which is almost a lost arc. All of that to me is pretty hard but also essential how to teach these kids how to do it,” said fire sled elite trainer Jason Wheat.

Wyatt Hood a cadet in Alachua County said his father was a firefighter but passed away and he wants to honor him.

“When I was very little, yes, and it’s gotten increasingly more passionate for me to do this.”

Another cadet Braxton Edenfield said he wants to be a paramedic and help serve people and he explained how this program has helped him.

“Whenever I was little I always wanted to be on an ambulance I didn’t know how to go about that at first and then I came here so they kind of helped me guide towards that.”

All 17 teams will test their skills, heart, and strength starting tomorrow at 8am.

