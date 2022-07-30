Neighbors head to courts to stop the proposed Ocala Jockey Club development

Neighbors are petitioning against the proposed Jockey Club development.
Neighbors are petitioning against the proposed Jockey Club development.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of neighbors turned to the courts to stop a proposed development at the Ocala Jockey Club near Reddick.

The group filed a petition in circuit court asking a judge to overturn a Marion County Commission’s decision to permit a land use change at the jockey club, now owned by the World Equestrian Center.

The proposal includes constructing event venues, a hotel, an RV park, and residential lots. Their petition claims the re-zoning decision violates county density requirements.

Damien Guthrie’s horse farm is surrounded on three sides by the club and said the commission’s ruling isn’t fair.

“There seems to be one rule for the developer and different rules for us so we wouldn’t be able to develop this land into many farms of three acres but yet next door to us only 88 acres they can put 27 mini-farms. So there seems to be a difference in the zoning policy for different groups.”

TV20 reached out to the jockey club attorney for comment but hasn’t heard back.

