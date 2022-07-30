Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m..
The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a small plane and helicopter hybrid.
The gyroplane caught fire on impact and both people in the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.
