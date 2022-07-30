Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m..

The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a small plane and helicopter hybrid.

The gyroplane caught fire on impact and both people in the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.

