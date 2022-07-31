Application deadline for the Arts Council of Alachua County “Art mini-grant” approaches

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midnight on July 31st is the deadline for applications for the “Arts Tag mini-grant”, a grant provided to artists by the Arts Council of Alachua County.

Alachua County artists, collaborators, and not-for-profit organizations can apply to receive an “Arts Tag mini-grant”, that will provide funding at a maximum of $1000.

The funding would help go towards visual art supplies, music supplies, studio time, printing, and other project-related expenses.

The grant funding is provided through “I support the arts” license plate sales. The Arts Council of Alachua County will review application submissions and make funding recommendations.

