Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala

Teams from across the the country and even the Bahamas came to play.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament.

The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world.

On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a parade. The ceremony is to welcome all visiting teams competing in the world series.

Aiden Franklin a player from the Williston All-Stars said he’s excited but nervous about the tournament.

“I like it because I’m with my friends plus they help me move on and they help me whenever I miss the ball and whatever I do.”

The players will take to the Rotary Sportsplex starting Monday at 5:30, with the championship game on Saturday, August 6.

