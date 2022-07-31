Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament.
The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world.
On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a parade. The ceremony is to welcome all visiting teams competing in the world series.
Aiden Franklin a player from the Williston All-Stars said he’s excited but nervous about the tournament.
“I like it because I’m with my friends plus they help me move on and they help me whenever I miss the ball and whatever I do.”
The players will take to the Rotary Sportsplex starting Monday at 5:30, with the championship game on Saturday, August 6.
