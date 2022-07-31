Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament.

The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world.

On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a parade. The ceremony is to welcome all visiting teams competing in the world series.

Aiden Franklin a player from the Williston All-Stars said he’s excited but nervous about the tournament.

“I like it because I’m with my friends plus they help me move on and they help me whenever I miss the ball and whatever I do.”

The players will take to the Rotary Sportsplex starting Monday at 5:30, with the championship game on Saturday, August 6.

