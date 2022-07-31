UF gymnast Leanne Wong claims all-around crown at U.S. Classic

Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics...
Florida's Leanne Wong competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Salt Lake City, Utah. (WCJB) -Following an outstanding freshman season at the University of Florida, sophomore to be gymnast Leanne Wong kept rolling on Saturday, claiming the all-around title at the U.S. Classic in Salt Lake City. Wong also won the beam title and shared the win on vault.

Wong’s performance was her first in elite gymnastics competition since the 2021 World Championships last October. She went on to finish fourth in the NCAA individual all-around as a Gator freshman and helped Florida sweep the regular season and postseason SEC titles.

Wong will next compete at the U.S. Championships Aug. 19-21 in Tampa, where she will be joined by incoming UF freshman Kayla DiCello.

