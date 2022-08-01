7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois

Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Police say 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children in a Chevrolet van were killed. The children were ages 5 to 13.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, was seriously injured.

Jennifer Fernandez, the 22-year-old driver of an Acura TSX, was also killed in the crash. Police say she was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90 before striking the van.

Both vehicles were “engulfed in flames,” according to police.

It wasn’t immediately known why Fernandez was in the wrong lanes.

