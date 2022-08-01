Alachua County man arrested after hitting a woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from the city of Alachua is behind bars for beating a woman.

Police say Sunday, James Garrison, 62, was arguing with a woman.

When officers arrived to the scene they found her with a cut lip and black eyes.

The victim says after calling the police, Garrison continuously hit her.

He told her he was “not going to stop until the police arrived.”

Garrison then ran away and officers found him at his home.

He was charged with battery.

