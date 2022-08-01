Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one adult and four children, including a seven-month-old baby, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash near mile marker 406 on I-75

An SUV was headed south when one of the vehicle’s rear tires blew out. The driver lost control, went off the road, and flipped multiple times.

Troopers say the infant, who was not in a car seat, was ejected from the SUV. The driver could face charges for not securing the baby while driving on the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle was a 29-year-old woman from Lake City. The passengers ranged in ages from 7 months old to 11 years old and are also from Lake City.

The interstate has since reopened.

SUV crashes on I-75 injuring multiple people including children and a baby (FL511)

