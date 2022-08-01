Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance

Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance
Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort King national historic landmark will close for maintenance on Monday.

Park grounds at Fort King national historic landmark at 3925 E Fort King St are closed.

It begins at 8 a.m.

They will be closed until noon but are excited to be opening back up after that.

Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.

Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken rookie world series
Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken rookie world series
