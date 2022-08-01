Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45

Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Hitt program is being introduced to Gainesville, and it starts on Monday.

Hear what AMP’D 45 is doing for the community on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hiking exercises

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance
Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken rookie world series
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken Rookie World Series
Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken rookie world series
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken rookie world series