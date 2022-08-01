Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m

19-year old runs a 10.83 in 100m
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly.

Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.

Although a record, Davis’s 10.83 is not the fastest time ever recorded by a U20 woman. Sha’Carri Richardson ran a 10.75 as a 19 year old in 2019, but World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, never ratified it as an actual record. The record will belong to Davis if her 10.83 is ratified.

