Lake City police are investigating three incidents of gunfire
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Officers arrived at Cedar Park Apartments early Monday where there was reported gunfire.
Officers say they found people fighting but no evidence of a shooting.
There were also reports of shots fired called in at the Wayne Place Apartments.
A search of the area was conducted.
Officers found shell casings and unfired rounds.
On Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Montana Street where a home was struck with bullets.
No one was hit by the gunfire during any of the incidents.
