Lake City police are investigating three incidents of gunfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Officers arrived at Cedar Park Apartments early Monday where there was reported gunfire.

Officers say they found people fighting but no evidence of a shooting.

There were also reports of shots fired called in at the Wayne Place Apartments.

A search of the area was conducted.

Officers found shell casings and unfired rounds.

On Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Montana Street where a home was struck with bullets.

No one was hit by the gunfire during any of the incidents.

