Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight people were arrested on warrants after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office into an illegal cockfighting operation.

On Saturday, deputies, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the helicopter unit, and Marion County Animal Control searched a property on Northwest 44th Avenue in Ocala.

Deputies arrested Cameron Taylor, Travis Lowe, Alan David Edwards, Tyrese Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Shaun Stuart, Dale Gorney, and a teenager after they ran from the area.

On the property, deputies found 34 roosters including 28 dead birds, three injured birds, and three healthy birds. The dead animals were found in piles around the area.

They also found a makeshift fighting ring with fresh blood and loose feathers inside the ring. Investigators found cages, medical equipment, injectable muscle power, derby pills, and metal spurs.

TRENDING: Lake City police are investigating three incidents of gunfire

Inside Cameron Taylor’s vehicle, deputies found cash, two firearms, and ammunition. He was convicted of Animal Cruelty in 2011 after shooting his neighbor’s dog. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All the men are charged with attending the fighting or baiting of animals. Some face charges of possessing equipment used in animal fighting among other charges.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.