Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75

SUV crashes on I-75 injuring multiple people including children and a baby
SUV crashes on I-75 injuring multiple people including children and a baby(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75.

They say one adult and four children, including a baby, were rushed to the hospital with various injuries. High Springs Fire Department reported treating six total patients.

Lanes on the interstate were blocked as crews respond.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

FHP blocks off lanes on I-75 due to crash
FHP blocks off lanes on I-75 due to crash(FL511)

