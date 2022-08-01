NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida.

Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.

Old Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville is in need of repair and has ties to the Civil Rights movement. Noah’s Ark in Palatka is one of few surviving steamboats from the 1930′s.

