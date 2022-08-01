Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County language translation and interpreting company

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County language translation and interpreting company are taking the extra step to help their clients bridge the language gap.

Our friends from the CEP share the company’s vision for helping their clients on a personal level.

RELATED: Ocala CEP highlights four physicians that brought a plastic surgery practice to Marion County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.