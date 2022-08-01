Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken rookie world series

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cal Ripken Rookie World Series kicks off in Marion County, and it starts on Monday.

The tournament is by the Babe Ruth League Incorporated.

It is a week-long tournament.

Eight teams from across the country and the Bahamas will be visiting Ocala/Marion County.

RELATED: Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala

It will be the 6th world series hosted at the Rotary Sportsplex since 2009.

The sporting event is expected to bring an estimated economic impact of more than 500,000 to Marion County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.