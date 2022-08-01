The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week.
The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Gainesville city commissioners are expecting a crowd at their Thursday meeting where they plan to discuss a controversial zoning policy to eliminate single-family housing.
Marion County candidates for judge, commission, and school board will meet residents Thursday evening at the Southeast Livestock Pavilion and that will start at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.