The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week.

The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.

Gainesville city commissioners are expecting a crowd at their Thursday meeting where they plan to discuss a controversial zoning policy to eliminate single-family housing.

Marion County candidates for judge, commission, and school board will meet residents Thursday evening at the Southeast Livestock Pavilion and that will start at 6:30 p.m.

