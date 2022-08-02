Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a stunning setback for the Gainesville City Commission, Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose a city plan to end single-family zoning.

The vote took place during a joint city-county meeting.

County Commissioner Ken Cornell introduced the motion, saying city leaders need to hold off on the decision and take more time to listen to the opposition that has emerged to the plan.

Mayor Lauren Poe argued that city leaders are exercising their basic home rule authority by making changes to city zoning ordinances.

City Commissioners are scheduled to take up the question on Thursday, August 4th.

