Alachua County Fire Rescue gets new heavy rescue unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county fire rescue welcomed a new heavy rescue unit. A push-in ceremony was held at Station 23 on Fort Clark Boulevard on Tuesday.

The new truck will replace Squad 23 which has been in service for nearly 20 years. The truck itself and all the equipment inside cost just under $1 million.

Fire Chief Harold Theus as well as two county commissioners spoke to the public and crew members during the push-in ceremony.

