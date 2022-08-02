Alachua County Fire Rescue will have a push-in ceremony for the new heavy rescue unit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a push-in ceremony for the Alachua County Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

It will be for the new heavy rescue unit.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m.

It will be located at station 23 on 1600 Fort Clark Blvd in Gainesville.

