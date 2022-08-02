Alachua County Fire Rescue will have a push-in ceremony for the new heavy rescue unit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a push-in ceremony for the Alachua County Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

It will be for the new heavy rescue unit.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m.

It will be located at station 23 on 1600 Fort Clark Blvd in Gainesville.

