Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing.

Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home to over 100 businesses.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events

Bryant is the former vice president of the UF Association of Black Alumni for the Gainesville Chapter. She also is currently the Chairwoman of AMIKids Gainesville.

When reacting to the appointment, Bryant said “I am honored to be part of an incredible legacy. Butler Enterprises has been a staple of my community. The caliber of tenants and the localization of entrepreneurship is incredible.”

Bryant’s experience includes marketing, organizing community events, driving business development, and more.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.