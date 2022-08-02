CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a virtual hiring event for U.F. veterinary hospitals in Marion and Alachua counties on Tuesday.

The free online hiring event is being held by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion along with their partners’ talent center at the College of Central Florida and CareerSource North Central Florida.

TRENDING: Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It offers candidates the opportunity to explore their careers at U.F. pet emergency treatment services as well as opportunities at U.F. veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center and facilities at U.F. in Gainesville.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.