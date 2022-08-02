CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a virtual hiring event for U.F. veterinary hospitals in Marion and Alachua counties on Tuesday.

The free online hiring event is being held by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion along with their partners’ talent center at the College of Central Florida and CareerSource North Central Florida.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It offers candidates the opportunity to explore their careers at U.F. pet emergency treatment services as well as opportunities at U.F. veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center and facilities at U.F. in Gainesville.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event
