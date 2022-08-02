Countdown To Kickoff: Saint Francis Wolves

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Anyone who plays at Saint Francis understands the road back to respectability begins with an improved attitude.

“Everybody would Just be down (in seasons past) because we’re losing 25-0 or whatever,” said junior offensive and defensive lineman Anthony Davila. “It’s just that everybody would give up and not try their hardest.”

In fact, the Wolves have dropped their last 22 games dating back to 2019. Last year, they failed to reach 10 points in all but three games. Ordinary men would flee from such a circumstance, but new head coach James Langham embraces it.

“I’m one of those guys who is hungry to build something,” said Langham. “I don’t want to get into something that’s established. I want to make my own name. A lot of them have never experienced a high school win. I know that feeling and I want them to experience that.”

“It is hard, but with this new head coach, I feel like we’re going to have an opportunity to win a couple of games,” said sophomore quarterback / safety Johnny O’Donnell. “The schemes, I feel like I understand what’s going on.”

Langham has discovered, however, it’s not Just the Wolves’ record that’s lean.

“Their body frames haven’t been there, so building a strength and conditioning program this offseason has been huge,” said Langham.

There is one benefit to having a small roster. Each Wolves’ starter goes both ways and has multiple chances to impact a game.

“I love it,” said junior offensive lineman / linebacker Nico Gomez Vera. “You don’t come off the field and you feel like a star. You Just feel like a warrior after that game because of all the grit it takes to knock them off the field.”

“We’ve been hyping each other up, motivating each other, saying hey good job man, good play, good practice,” said Davila.

Langham sets a season goal of four to five wins for his Wolves, who open play at Indian Rocks Christian on Aug. 26. Saint Francis takes the field with a renewed confidence..

“It’s been really good honestly,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Dalton Dean. “I have no complaints. We all have our differences, but at the end of the day we come together as a team.”

When pressed for a personal goal for the season, Dean also delivered.

”I want to make sure our quarterback can sit in the backfield and eat a sandwich,” said Dean.

And there is plenty to be respected about a wolf who devours its meal.

