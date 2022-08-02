Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station

Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County.

But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them.

Deputies say shots were fired at the Marathon store in Williston on July 21st.

Carraquillo and Franco were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Investigators say the pair fired multiple rounds at two other people during an argument. Nobody was injured.

