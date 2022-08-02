Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County.

Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County.

But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them.

Deputies say shots were fired at the Marathon store in Williston on July 21st.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring

Carraquillo and Franco were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Investigators say the pair fired multiple rounds at two other people during an argument. Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.