Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal.

In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject.

One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting.

RELATED: Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning

“Oh, I wish that they would postpone the meeting and I mean, give people that really need to be there the opportunity to come. Most people work during the hours that they’re planning on having this meeting and I don’t think that’s fair to the citizens, said Gainesville resident Roy Alford Jr.”

About 63% of the city would be affected if the zoning change goes through.

If commissioners approve it, the state land planning agency will review the changes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment for Thursday’s meeting
Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment for Thursday’s meeting
Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose a city plan to end single-family...
Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning
Alachua County Commissioners votes to oppose Gainesville’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning
Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by...
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station