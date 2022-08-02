Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal.

In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject.

One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting.

“Oh, I wish that they would postpone the meeting and I mean, give people that really need to be there the opportunity to come. Most people work during the hours that they’re planning on having this meeting and I don’t think that’s fair to the citizens, said Gainesville resident Roy Alford Jr.”

About 63% of the city would be affected if the zoning change goes through.

If commissioners approve it, the state land planning agency will review the changes.

