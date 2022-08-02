Gators open fall camp on Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators are almost a month away from kicking off the 2022 season at home against Utah. And with UF about to start fall camp, it’s apparent some of the most common words you’ll hear around the Gators are discipline, accountability, and consequences.

Florida gets to work in season one under Billy Napier having only won six of its last 16 games. One of the biggest reasons for the slide has been sloppy play. After reaching the SEC title game in 2020, Florida’s 2021 season was beset by mistakes that added up to a 6-7 record and the end of Dan Mullen’s tenure. False starts, poor tackling, missed extra points, and interceptions all contributed to Florida’s downfall.

Napier has noticed the shortcomings and is intent on getting the Gators unified on every front. According to defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, that means Every. Front.

“It’s been a whole switch as far as everything we do. If coach Napier said we’re all outside in white socks, you won’t see a blue sock out there,” said Dexter. “Just all the little things as far as extra activity after the play. He came in letting us know that’s not going to happen.”

“Some of those little things installed to force the player to kind of think, ‘am I going to do it the team’s way or am I going to do it my way,’” said UF strength & conditioning coach Mark Hocke. “And really that’s what it comes down to.”

“We have to build mental toughness during training camp,” said Napier. “It’s designed difficulty. We’ve used that term before. We’ve got to get comfortable with getting uncomfortable and breaking through barriers, and I think training camp presents those opportunities.”

Florida plays its first three games at home. Following the matchup with Utah on Sept. 3, the Gators host Kentucky on Sept. 10 and USF on Sept. 17.

