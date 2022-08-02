Longtime area resident Larry Saunders passes away

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pillar of the Gainesville community has passed away.

Chestnut Funeral Home officials announced that longtime funeral director Larry Saunders died last Tuesday.

Saunders graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967 and later from the Miami-Dade College School of Mortuary Science.

Visitation will be Wednesday at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on what would have been his 73rd birthday.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at Grace at Fort Clarke United Methodist Church.

Longtime area resident Larry Saunders passes away