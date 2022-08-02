Longtime area resident Larry Saunders passes away

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pillar of the Gainesville community has passed away.

Chestnut Funeral Home officials announced that longtime funeral director Larry Saunders died last Tuesday.

Saunders graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967 and later from the Miami-Dade College School of Mortuary Science.

Visitation will be Wednesday at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on what would have been his 73rd birthday.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at Grace at Fort Clarke United Methodist Church.

