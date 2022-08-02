Man arrested in Ocala charged with 30 counts of sex trafficking

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a man from Texas, accused of sex trafficking a woman in the city.

Officers arrested Alvin Harris, 41, after an officer saw him chasing a woman in the parking lot of the Equus Inn on Southwest College Road.

The victim told officers Harris has been trafficking her for years.

Harris was charged with 30 counts of human sexual trafficking.

TRENDING: Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Derek Rummel
Summerfield man arrested for child pornography
SEX TRAFFICKING ARREST
CHILD PORN ARREST
Gainesville Police responding to a shooting in NE Gainesville.
Man hospitalized and suspect at large after a shooting in NE Gainesville