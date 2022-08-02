Man arrested in Ocala charged with 30 counts of sex trafficking

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a man from Texas, accused of sex trafficking a woman in the city.

Officers arrested Alvin Harris, 41, after an officer saw him chasing a woman in the parking lot of the Equus Inn on Southwest College Road.

The victim told officers Harris has been trafficking her for years.

Harris was charged with 30 counts of human sexual trafficking.

TRENDING: Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.