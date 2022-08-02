Man hospitalized and suspect at large after a shooting in NE Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 2:45 pm on Tuesday at 1024 NE 24th St. in Gainesville.

A neighbor called 911 to report that a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center.

Investigators say that the suspect is at large and that the scene is very active.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Man hospitalized and suspect at large after a shooting in NE Gainesville
Ashley Bryant, Director of Marketing for Butler Enterprises.
Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing
Star system AS 209, approximately 390 light-years away from Earth.
Jupiter-sized exoplanet discovered by University of Florida researchers gives new insight into the formation of planets
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST