Man hospitalized and suspect at large after a shooting in NE Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 2:45 pm on Tuesday at 1024 NE 24th St. in Gainesville.

A neighbor called 911 to report that a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center.

Investigators say that the suspect is at large and that the scene is very active.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.