Marion County Commission will meet to consider its approval for the millage rate for the new fiscal year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approval of the millage rate for the new fiscal year on Tuesday.
The meeting will start at 9 am.
It will be held in the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.
Each year, the board of county commissioners advises the property appraiser of the proposed millage rates.
This year, they will discuss the rates to fund the 2022-23 tentative budget.
The public is encouraged to attend this meeting.
