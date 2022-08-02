Marion County Commission will meet to consider its approval for the millage rate for the new fiscal year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approval of the millage rate for the new fiscal year on Tuesday.

The meeting will start at 9 am.

It will be held in the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.

Each year, the board of county commissioners advises the property appraiser of the proposed millage rates.

This year, they will discuss the rates to fund the 2022-23 tentative budget.

The public is encouraged to attend this meeting.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event
University of Florida engineers are researching how technology is impacting marginalized...
University of Florida engineers are researching how technology is impacting marginalized...
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event
