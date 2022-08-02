MCPS announces 52 schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students

Marion County Public Schools
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is making sure no students go hungry while at school in the district.

Students at 52 school locations will get free breakfast and lunch in Marion County. No application is required for the free meals.

The program is part of the Community Eligibility Program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The participating schools include Anthony Elementary, Belleview Elementary, Belleview High, Belleview Middle, Belleview-Santos Elementary, College Park Elementary, Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary, Dunnellon Elementary, Dunnellon High, Dunnellon Middle, East Marion Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Emerald Shores Elementary, Fessenden Elementary, Forest High, Fort King Middle, Fort McCoy School, Greenway Elementary, Hammett Bowen, Jr. Elementary, Harbour View Elementary, Hillcrest School, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Howard Middle, Lake Weir High, Lake Weir Middle, Legacy Elementary, Liberty Middle, Madison Street Academy, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Charter, Marion Oaks Elementary, Marion Technical Institute, McIntosh Area School, New Leaf School, North Marion High, North Marion Middle, Oakcrest Elementary, Ocala Springs Elementary, Osceola Middle, Reddick-Collier Elementary, Romeo Elementary, Saddlewood Elementary, Shady Hill Elementary, Silver River Mentoring and Instruction, South Ocala Elementary, Sparr Elementary, Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Vanguard High, Ward-Highlands Elementary, West Port High, and Wyomina Park Elementary.

The only two schools in the county not participating are charter schools that have their own funding for school meals.

