NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events

Back to School
Back to School(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are returning to school in the coming weeks and many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events to prepare students for back to school.

Back-to-School Events:

  • Waldo: Backpack and supply giveaway, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldo Community Center, 13558 NE 148th Ave.
  • Ocala: Selfie Back-2-School Experience, Aug. 7 starting at 3 p.m. at Selfie Experience Ocala, 8685 SE 58th Ave Unit 2
  • Micanopy: Back to School “Minute to Win It” Game Night, Aug. 3 from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fleming Baptist Church, 18250 NW 100th Ave.
  • Lake City: Backpack giveaway, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Cross Church at 12518 South Highway 441
  • Gainesville: Back to School Bash, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 5310 NW 8th Ave.
  • High Springs: Back to School Giveaway, Aug. 4 starting at 4 p.m. at the High Springs Civic Center, 330 Santa Fe Blvd.

