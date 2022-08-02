Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside.

Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body.

“It sounds like a Gainesville thing. I’m not too surprised,” said Ryan Flickinger, neighbor.

One man who lives across the street from the home, said while this was his last day living in the neighborhood, it was one of the most eventful.

“All of a sudden we’re headed out to go on another trip to the new house and there’s like three police cars, two ambulances, a fire truck, some animal pest control units,” said Caleb Ross.

A spokesperson for the police department said pest control was treating the house for bugs.

On Friday, they filled the place with poisonous gas. When they returned today to vent it, they found a man dead on the second floor.

“Well it’s sad. It kind of breaks my heart to be honest,” said Flickinger.

When officers got to the scene around 2 pm, they couldn’t actually go in to the home because the chemicals in the air were still too dangerous.

“I do see those upstairs windows are open, but I’m assuming they’ve got it under control,” said Ross.

Police said they believe the man could have broken into the home.

“Maybe they all moved out and someone was trying to sneak in there to grab something and thought it would be okay, or a homeless person wandered in or something like that,” said Ross.

Police said because the chemicals are still lingering in the air, officers have not yet been able to go inside the home.

In the meantime, this remains an ongoing investigation.

