PUSH Souls to the Polls: Vision Ministries hosts “Get Out the Vote” event to encourage voting in upcoming election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pastor Malcolm Dixon of Vision Ministries has announced that on August 7th at 3 pm, the ministry will host its first annual voting mobilization effort called “PUSH Purpose at the Polls”.

The event will take place at the Hal Brady Recreation Complex, located at 14300 NW 146th Terrace in Alachua.

The goal of this event is to bring the community together to try and invoke the change that the community needs.

This is a family-friendly event that will have food, a backpack giveaway, a bounce house, and music performances from Jarell Smalls, the Ocala Boyz, and Brothers of Harmony.

Many organizations around the County have sponsored the event, including Chesnut Funeral Homes, Black Votes Matter, the Alachua Christian Pastor Association, and more.

Vision Ministries also hopes to establish relationships with local businesses, as well as encourage the community to vote.

