Summerfield man arrested for child pornography

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Summerfield man on more than two dozen charges related to child pornography.

Deputies say Derek Rummel, 38, uploaded multiple files depicting child sex abuse to a social media account.

Detectives interviewed Rummel who admitted to sending child porn to other users online.

Due to the nature of the files, detectives suspect he may have victimized children.

