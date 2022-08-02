Summerfield man arrested for child pornography

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Summerfield man on more than two dozen charges related to child pornography.

Deputies say Derek Rummel, 38, uploaded multiple files depicting child sex abuse to a social media account.

Detectives interviewed Rummel who admitted to sending child porn to other users online.

Due to the nature of the files, detectives suspect he may have victimized children.

