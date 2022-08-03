Citrus County man was badly injured in a crash in Dunnellon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a man from Citrus County is badly hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon.

A construction front-end loader was working near CR 40 and Ohio St.

TRENDING: Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove

Troopers say a speeding motorcycle crashed into the side of the vehicle around 3:15 p.m.

They say the man, 30, was riding the bike and was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.