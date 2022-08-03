Citrus County man was badly injured in a crash in Dunnellon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a man from Citrus County is badly hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon.

A construction front-end loader was working near CR 40 and Ohio St.

Troopers say a speeding motorcycle crashed into the side of the vehicle around 3:15 p.m.

They say the man, 30, was riding the bike and was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

